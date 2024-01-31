Darwin Wealth Management LLC Sells 935 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Darwin Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 23.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,997 shares of the company’s stock after selling 935 shares during the quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 505.3% during the first quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 9.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 37,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,132 shares during the period. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Steph & Co. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ BND opened at $73.35 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.25. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a one year low of $67.99 and a one year high of $74.90.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th were paid a dividend of $0.2105 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $2.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.