Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) Stake Lessened by VELA Investment Management LLC

VELA Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI – Free Report) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,899 shares of the company’s stock after selling 773 shares during the period. VELA Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Denali Therapeutics were worth $411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DNLI. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Denali Therapeutics by 49.1% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Denali Therapeutics by 85.2% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. Sandia Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Denali Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $70,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Denali Therapeutics by 96.5% during the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in Denali Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.04% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on DNLI shares. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 target price (down from $85.00) on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Denali Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.20.

Denali Therapeutics Stock Down 4.6 %

DNLI stock opened at $16.71 on Wednesday. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.45 and a twelve month high of $33.31. The company has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of -17.23 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.49.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by $0.09. Denali Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 11.54% and a negative net margin of 36.51%. The business had revenue of $1.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.16 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.84) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 63.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Denali Therapeutics Inc. will post -1.01 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 1,666 shares of Denali Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.42, for a total transaction of $30,687.72. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 123,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,266,415.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Denali Therapeutics news, insider Carole Ho sold 9,972 shares of Denali Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.43, for a total transaction of $193,755.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 198,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,862,237.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 1,666 shares of Denali Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.42, for a total value of $30,687.72. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 123,041 shares in the company, valued at $2,266,415.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,147 shares of company stock valued at $940,734 over the last three months. 7.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Denali Therapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, developing a portfolio of product candidates engineered to cross the blood-brain barrier for neurodegenerative diseases and lysosomal storage diseases. It pursues new treatments by assessing genetically validated targets, engineering delivery across the blood-brain barrier, and guiding development through biomarkers that demonstrate target and pathway engagement.

Featured Stories

