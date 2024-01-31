Destination XL Group (NASDAQ:DXLG) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Destination XL Group (NASDAQ:DXLG – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.450-0.490 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.450. The company issued revenue guidance of $520.0 million-$525.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $523.7 million.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DXLG. Craig Hallum downgraded Destination XL Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $4.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 20th. StockNews.com downgraded Destination XL Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ:DXLG traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 388,347. Destination XL Group has a 12-month low of $3.63 and a 12-month high of $7.57. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.41. The company has a market cap of $266.60 million, a P/E ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 1.37.

Destination XL Group (NASDAQ:DXLG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 17th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). Destination XL Group had a return on equity of 23.51% and a net margin of 5.85%. The company had revenue of $119.19 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Destination XL Group will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Robert S. Molloy sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.06, for a total transaction of $81,200.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 240,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $976,060.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 10.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Destination XL Group by 101.6% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,865 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Destination XL Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Destination XL Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Destination XL Group by 245.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 4,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in Destination XL Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. 76.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Destination XL Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of big and tall men's clothing and shoes in the United States and Canada. Its stores offer sportswear and dresswear; fashion-neutral items, including jeans, casual slacks, T-shirts, polo shirts, dress shirts, and suit separates; and casual clothing.

