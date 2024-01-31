Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Shares Sold by Motco

Motco cut its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,675 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 1,354 shares during the period. Motco’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $5,370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FANG. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 264.3% during the second quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 204 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Dividend Assets Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 232.8% during the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 366.7% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 224 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. 87.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FANG. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $198.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $154.00 price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $171.00 to $169.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $176.12.

NASDAQ FANG traded down $1.36 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $155.57. The company had a trading volume of 402,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,597,176. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $153.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $153.61. The stock has a market cap of $27.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.88. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $119.01 and a fifty-two week high of $171.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The oil and natural gas company reported $5.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.90 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 38.84% and a return on equity of 20.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.48 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 18.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th were issued a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 15th. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is 19.07%.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

