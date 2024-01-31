DiamondHead (NASDAQ:DHHC) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $7.75

DiamondHead Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DHHC – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $7.75 and last traded at $7.97, with a volume of 5073 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.17.

DiamondHead Stock Down 3.0 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.15.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DHHC. Berkley W R Corp bought a new position in DiamondHead during the 1st quarter worth $96,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in DiamondHead during the 4th quarter worth $108,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in DiamondHead during the 2nd quarter worth $120,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in DiamondHead during the 3rd quarter worth $167,000. Finally, Meteora Capital LLC bought a new position in DiamondHead during the 4th quarter worth $434,000. 74.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DiamondHead Company Profile

DiamondHead Holdings Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

