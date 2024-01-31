Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY – Free Report) in a research note released on Sunday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

Digital Ally Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DGLY opened at $2.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.66. Digital Ally has a 52-week low of $1.73 and a 52-week high of $7.59.

Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($1.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Digital Ally had a negative return on equity of 102.78% and a negative net margin of 89.51%. The firm had revenue of $6.34 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Digital Ally

About Digital Ally

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Digital Ally stock. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in Digital Ally, Inc. ( NASDAQ:DGLY Free Report ) by 449.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,945 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,305 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.15% of Digital Ally worth $59,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.64% of the company’s stock.

Digital Ally, Inc produces and sells digital video imaging, storage, and disinfectant and related safety products for use in law enforcement, security, and commercial applications in the United States. It operates through three segments: Video Solutions, Revenue Cycle Management, and Entertainment. The company offers in-car digital video mirror systems for law enforcement; in-car digital video event recorder systems for commercial fleets; a suite of data management web-based tools to assist fleet managers in the organization, archival, and management of videos and telematics information; body-worn digital video systems for law enforcement and private security; and VuLink ecosystem that provides intuitive auto-activation functionality as well as coordination between multiple recording devices.

Featured Stories

