Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS) is Jackson Thornton Asset Management LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Jackson Thornton Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Free Report) by 0.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 334,586 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,222 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF accounts for approximately 3.2% of Jackson Thornton Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Jackson Thornton Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF were worth $15,575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 107,767.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,644,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,950,000 after acquiring an additional 15,629,573 shares during the period. Index Fund Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 6,005,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,566,000 after acquiring an additional 34,873 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,273,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,822,000 after acquiring an additional 22,198 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $71,328,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,658,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,879,000 after acquiring an additional 17,327 shares during the period.

Get Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSEARCA:DFUS traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $53.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 381,638. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a PE ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.20 and a 200-day moving average of $48.99. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $41.33 and a 1 year high of $53.46.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes weighted by market capitalization in seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUS was launched on Sep 25, 2001 and is managed by Dimensional.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.