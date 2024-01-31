Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU) Shares Sold by AWM Capital LLC

AWM Capital LLC cut its stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Free Report) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 500,163 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,755 shares during the period. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF comprises approximately 3.0% of AWM Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. AWM Capital LLC owned approximately 0.41% of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF worth $14,980,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $64,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 101.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 1,517 shares during the last quarter.

Get Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF alerts:

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Stock Performance

DFAU traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.88. The stock had a trading volume of 159,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 473,919. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.46. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a 52 week low of $26.86 and a 52 week high of $34.20.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Profile

The Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (DFAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAU was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.