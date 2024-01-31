Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSU) is AWM Capital LLC’s 4th Largest Position

AWM Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSU – Free Report) by 115.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,478,785 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 792,397 shares during the period. Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF accounts for about 8.3% of AWM Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. AWM Capital LLC owned approximately 8.35% of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF worth $41,029,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ZRC Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 205.4% in the 3rd quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 1,660 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $72,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $100,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, Creative Capital Management Investments LLC boosted its position in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 61.7% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 4,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 1,730 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:DFSU traded down $0.27 on Wednesday, reaching $31.72. The stock had a trading volume of 11,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,759. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.61 and a 200 day moving average of $29.23. Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF has a 12-month low of $24.93 and a 12-month high of $32.04.

The Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF (DFSU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that aims to invest in a portfolio of US equities across all market-caps with perceived high profitability and positive sustainability characteristics.

