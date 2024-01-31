DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) vs. Telenet Group (OTCMKTS:TLGHF) Head-To-Head Analysis

Telenet Group (OTCMKTS:TLGHF – Get Free Report) and DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Free Report) are both communication services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Telenet Group and DISH Network’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Telenet Group N/A N/A N/A DISH Network 7.81% 6.70% 2.28%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Telenet Group and DISH Network’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Telenet Group N/A N/A N/A $0.29 49.94 DISH Network $15.62 billion 0.20 $2.30 billion $1.87 3.09

Analyst Recommendations

DISH Network has higher revenue and earnings than Telenet Group. DISH Network is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Telenet Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a summary of current ratings for Telenet Group and DISH Network, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Telenet Group 0 0 0 0 N/A DISH Network 2 8 2 1 2.15

DISH Network has a consensus target price of $10.27, suggesting a potential upside of 78.04%. Given DISH Network’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe DISH Network is more favorable than Telenet Group.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

16.7% of Telenet Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 98.2% of DISH Network shares are held by institutional investors. 55.5% of DISH Network shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

DISH Network beats Telenet Group on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Telenet Group

Telenet Group Holding NV provides video services to residential and business customers in Belgium and Luxembourg. The company offers high definition, pay television, and video-on-demand services; broadband Internet services, fixed-line, and mobile telephony services; voice, data, and Internet product and services; interconnection services; and value-added services, such as cloud, hosting, and security solutions. It also sells mobile handsets and set-top boxes; and provides advertising and production services, as well as product activation and installation services. The company serves small and medium enterprises, larger corporations, public, healthcare and educational institutions, and carrier customers that include international voice, data, and internet service providers. Telenet Group Holding NV was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Mechelen, Belgium. Telenet Group Holding NV is a subsidiary of Liberty Global plc.

About DISH Network

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages. The company also provides access to movies and television shows through TV or Internet-connected devices; and dishanywhere.com and mobile applications on Internet-connected devices to view authorized content, search program listings, and remotely control certain features of their DVRs. In addition, it offers Sling TV services, including Sling domestic, Sling International, Sling Latino, Sling Orange, and Sling Blue services that require an internet connection and are available on streaming-capable devices, such as streaming media devices, TVs, tablets, computers, game consoles, and phones, as well as market SLING TV services to consumers who do not subscribe to traditional satellite and cable pay-TV services. Further, the company provides wireless subscribers consumer plans with no annual service contracts, as well as monthly service plans, including high-speed data and unlimited talk and text. The company offers receiver systems and programming through direct sales channels, as well as independent third parties, such as small retailers, direct marketing groups, local and regional consumer electronics stores, retailers, and telecommunications companies. DISH Network Corporation was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

