DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Shares Sold by Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report) by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,477 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,596 shares during the period. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DOCU. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in DocuSign in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,337,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of DocuSign by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 901 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of DocuSign by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 177,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,934,000 after acquiring an additional 31,769 shares during the period. National Pension Service raised its stake in shares of DocuSign by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 347,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,238,000 after acquiring an additional 71,449 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of DocuSign by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,308,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,854,127,000 after acquiring an additional 2,917,683 shares during the period. 77.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DOCU. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $84.00 price target on shares of DocuSign in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of DocuSign from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $49.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of DocuSign from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of DocuSign in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of DocuSign from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.15.

DocuSign Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of DocuSign stock opened at $61.36 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.24. DocuSign, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.11 and a 12-month high of $69.45. The stock has a market cap of $12.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 246.45, a PEG ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 0.99.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.16. DocuSign had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 14.06%. The business had revenue of $700.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $690.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider James P. Shaughnessy sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.04, for a total value of $97,272.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 33,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,816,662.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Allan C. Thygesen sold 92,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.31, for a total transaction of $5,686,502.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 126,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,778,215.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider James P. Shaughnessy sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.04, for a total transaction of $97,272.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 33,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,816,662.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 129,612 shares of company stock worth $7,869,435. Corporate insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

About DocuSign

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides DocuSign e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

