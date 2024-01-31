Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN) Short Interest Update

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 235,500 shares, a growth of 16.6% from the December 31st total of 202,000 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 170,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Donnelley Financial Solutions Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:DFIN opened at $63.29 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $60.93 and its 200 day moving average is $54.62. Donnelley Financial Solutions has a 1 year low of $35.71 and a 1 year high of $64.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.27 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.23. Donnelley Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 23.01% and a net margin of 10.46%. The company had revenue of $180.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.70 million. On average, research analysts predict that Donnelley Financial Solutions will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Donnelley Financial Solutions news, major shareholder Simcoe Capital Management, Llc sold 131,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.59, for a total value of $7,335,656.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 73,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,062,016.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other Donnelley Financial Solutions news, major shareholder Simcoe Capital Management, Llc sold 131,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.59, for a total value of $7,335,656.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 73,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,062,016.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Daniel Leib sold 5,685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.74, for a total value of $311,196.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 567,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,063,526.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 597,784 shares of company stock worth $33,788,510. 16.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFIN. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 622.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Donnelley Financial Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in Donnelley Financial Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. CWM LLC increased its position in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 163.4% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. 91.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, DA Davidson boosted their price target on Donnelley Financial Solutions from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th.

About Donnelley Financial Solutions

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc operates as a risk and compliance solutions company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Capital Markets Software Solutions (CM-SS), Capital Markets Compliance and Communications Management (CM-CCM), Investment Companies Software Solutions (IC-SS), and Investment Companies Compliance and Communications Management (IC-CCM).

