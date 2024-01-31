Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG) Declares $1.00 None Dividend

Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG – Get Free Report) announced a None dividend on Wednesday, January 24th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 5th will be paid a dividend of 1.00 per share by the shipping company on Tuesday, February 27th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 2nd.

Dorian LPG Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LPG opened at $38.86 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 1.09. Dorian LPG has a 12 month low of $19.05 and a 12 month high of $49.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.23.

Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The shipping company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $144.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.02 million. Dorian LPG had a net margin of 51.81% and a return on equity of 28.85%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Dorian LPG will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Dorian LPG news, insider Tim Truels Hansen sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.61, for a total transaction of $940,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 186,866 shares in the company, valued at $7,028,030.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other Dorian LPG news, CFO Theodore B. Young sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.40, for a total transaction of $182,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 98,720 shares in the company, valued at $3,593,408. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Tim Truels Hansen sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.61, for a total transaction of $940,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 186,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,028,030.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 69,129 shares of company stock worth $2,755,736 over the last ninety days. 15.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dorian LPG by 43.8% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,412 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Dorian LPG by 4.1% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,235 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Dorian LPG by 2.1% in the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 26,192 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in Dorian LPG by 5.4% in the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 10,780 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Dorian LPG by 30.7% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 2,412 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. 64.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LPG. Pareto Securities upgraded shares of Dorian LPG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dorian LPG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Dorian LPG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $37.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, DNB Markets downgraded shares of Dorian LPG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dorian LPG presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.25.

About Dorian LPG

Dorian LPG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) through its LPG tankers worldwide. It owns and operates twenty-five very large gas carriers (VLGCs). The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

