Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) Shares Sold by abrdn plc

abrdn plc lowered its stake in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM – Free Report) by 16.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 341,139 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 69,431 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc owned 1.08% of Dorman Products worth $25,845,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Dorman Products by 298.8% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 335 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Dorman Products in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its stake in Dorman Products by 536.8% during the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 554 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming raised its holdings in shares of Dorman Products by 25.6% during the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 884 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Dorman Products by 119.6% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 861 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.23% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Dorman Products in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.50.

Dorman Products Stock Performance

Shares of Dorman Products stock opened at $83.64 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 2.24. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $79.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.62. The company has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 0.73. Dorman Products, Inc. has a one year low of $60.01 and a one year high of $102.25.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The auto parts company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.60 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $488.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $484.18 million. Dorman Products had a return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 5.00%. Dorman Products’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Dorman Products, Inc. will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

About Dorman Products

Dorman Products, Inc supplies replacement and upgrade parts for passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks in the automotive aftermarket industry worldwide. It offers powertrain product, including intake and exhaust manifolds, cooling products, harmonic balancers, fluid lines, fluid reservoirs, connectors, 4-wheel drive components and axles, drain plugs, and other engine, and transmission and axle components; chassis products comprising control arms, ball joints, tie-rod ends, brake hardware and hydraulics, wheel and axle hardware, suspension arms, knuckles, links, bushings, leaf springs, and other suspension, steering, and brake components; motor vehicle body products, such as door handles and hinges, window lift motors, window regulators, switches and handles, wiper components, lighting, electrical, and other interior and exterior vehicle body components, including windshields for UTVs; and hardware products comprising threaded bolts and auto body fasteners, automotive and home electrical wiring components, and other hardware assortments and merchandise.

