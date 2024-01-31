Dravo Bay LLC Acquires 531 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Dravo Bay LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,570 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 531 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF comprises 1.0% of Dravo Bay LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Dravo Bay LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $1,416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in USMV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 6.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,194,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,021,394,000 after buying an additional 1,731,554 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,958,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,155,097,000 after purchasing an additional 48,389 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,673,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,130,031,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111,338 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 140,054.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,961,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,321,000 after purchasing an additional 10,953,635 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 15.3% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,171,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,740,000 after buying an additional 816,830 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF stock traded up $0.27 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $80.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,865,583 shares. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $47.44 and a 52 week high of $55.45. The company has a market capitalization of $30.87 billion, a PE ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.33.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

