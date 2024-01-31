Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) Sees Large Volume Increase

Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday . 220,489 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 109% from the previous session’s volume of 105,638 shares.The stock last traded at $50.01 and had previously closed at $50.64.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ducommun in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Ducommun from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Ducommun from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.60.

Ducommun Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.87 and its 200 day moving average is $47.75. The stock has a market cap of $722.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.88 and a beta of 1.30.

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The aerospace company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.16. Ducommun had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 6.25%. The firm had revenue of $196.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.64 million. Research analysts forecast that Ducommun Incorporated will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ducommun

In other Ducommun news, VP Jerry L. Redondo sold 1,559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.31, for a total transaction of $81,551.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 59,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,089,637.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Ducommun news, VP Jerry L. Redondo sold 1,538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.54, for a total transaction of $73,116.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 60,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,882,017.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jerry L. Redondo sold 1,559 shares of Ducommun stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.31, for a total transaction of $81,551.29. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 59,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,089,637.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ducommun

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Ducommun during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ducommun during the second quarter worth about $1,623,000. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ducommun by 8.2% during the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 60,780 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,648,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Ducommun in the second quarter valued at approximately $791,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Ducommun by 45.5% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 809 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. 85.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ducommun Company Profile

Ducommun Incorporated provides engineering and manufacturing products and services primarily to the aerospace and defense, industrial, medical, and other industries in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Systems and Structural Systems. The Electronic Systems segment provides cable assemblies and interconnect systems; printed circuit board assemblies; higher-level electronic, electromechanical, and mechanical components and assemblies, as well as lightning diversion systems; and radar enclosures, aircraft avionics racks, shipboard communications and control enclosures, printed circuit board assemblies, cable assemblies, wire harnesses, interconnect systems, lightning diversion strips, surge suppressors, conformal shields, and other assemblies.

