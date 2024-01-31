Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) Earns “Hold” Rating from Jefferies Financial Group

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $55.00 target price on the shipping company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price points to a potential downside of 0.43% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research report on Saturday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. BTIG Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, B. Riley cut shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $52.20 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.87.

Shares of NASDAQ:EGLE opened at $55.24 on Wednesday. Eagle Bulk Shipping has a 1 year low of $39.15 and a 1 year high of $67.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $548.53 million, a PE ratio of 23.02 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The shipping company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.90) by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $58.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.52 million. Eagle Bulk Shipping had a return on equity of 7.49% and a net margin of 8.93%. On average, equities analysts predict that Eagle Bulk Shipping will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EGLE. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 969,094 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $46,555,000 after acquiring an additional 35,631 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 861,027 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $39,176,000 after acquiring an additional 106,469 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 542,395 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $36,942,000 after acquiring an additional 11,633 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 501,597 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $21,659,000 after acquiring an additional 55,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 340,189 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $16,972,000 after acquiring an additional 30,251 shares in the last quarter. 89.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns, charters, and operates dry bulk vessels that transport a range of bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grains, fertilizers, steel products, petcoke, cement, and forest products. It serves miners, producers, traders, and end users.

