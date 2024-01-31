Eagle Financial Services, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.30 (OTCMKTS:EFSI)

Eagle Financial Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EFSI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 24th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, February 16th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 2nd.

Eagle Financial Services Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS EFSI opened at $29.80 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.96. Eagle Financial Services has a 52-week low of $28.00 and a 52-week high of $36.73. The company has a market cap of $106.09 million, a PE ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.40.

Eagle Financial Services (OTCMKTS:EFSI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter. Eagle Financial Services had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 9.07%. The firm had revenue of $15.94 million during the quarter.

Eagle Financial Services Company Profile

Eagle Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Clarke that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the Shenandoah Valley and Northern Virginia. The company's deposit products include checking, NOW, money market, and regular savings accounts; and demand and time deposits.

