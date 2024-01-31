EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) Shares Purchased by Quantbot Technologies LP

Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP – Free Report) by 195.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,875 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,746 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in EastGroup Properties were worth $5,475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP acquired a new position in EastGroup Properties during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 3,380.0% during the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new position in EastGroup Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in EastGroup Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 47.5% during the 2nd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

EastGroup Properties Stock Performance

EastGroup Properties stock traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $179.44. 22,951 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 232,993. The stock has a market cap of $8.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.96. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $152.45 and a 52-week high of $188.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $179.31 and its 200 day moving average is $174.77.

EastGroup Properties Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a dividend of $1.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. EastGroup Properties’s payout ratio is currently 128.61%.

Several research firms have commented on EGP. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of EastGroup Properties in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho cut shares of EastGroup Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Raymond James upgraded shares of EastGroup Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of EastGroup Properties from $177.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on shares of EastGroup Properties in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, EastGroup Properties has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $187.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP John F. Coleman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.05, for a total value of $173,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 90,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,627,280.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

EastGroup Properties Company Profile

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), a member of the S&P Mid-Cap 400 and Russell 1000 Indexes, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

Further Reading

