Eaton (ETN) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 1st. Analysts expect Eaton to post earnings of $2.47 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $5.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.89 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 13.24% and a return on equity of 19.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.02 EPS. On average, analysts expect Eaton to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $10 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Eaton stock opened at $250.27 on Wednesday. Eaton has a 12-month low of $155.38 and a 12-month high of $251.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $236.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $223.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

In other Eaton news, insider Sternadt Paulo Ruiz sold 2,639 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.05, for a total value of $601,823.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,653,589.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Eaton in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $798,119,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Eaton by 122,471.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,619,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $411,107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,617,213 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Eaton by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,542,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,968,521,000 after purchasing an additional 2,602,246 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Eaton by 8.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,538,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,833,676,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Eaton by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,322,217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $959,460,000 after buying an additional 943,279 shares during the last quarter. 81.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ETN shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Eaton from $220.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Eaton from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Eaton in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on Eaton from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Eaton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.85.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

