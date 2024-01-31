Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.
Educational Development Trading Down 3.7 %
Shares of EDUC stock opened at $1.56 on Friday. Educational Development has a 12-month low of $0.80 and a 12-month high of $4.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.04 and a beta of 1.09.
Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 11th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.07). Educational Development had a net margin of 0.42% and a return on equity of 0.53%. The business had revenue of $16.94 million for the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Educational Development
Educational Development Corporation, a publishing company, operates as a publisher of educational children's books in the United States. It operates through two segments, PaperPie and Publishing. The company offers various books, including touchy-feely board books, activity books and flashcards, adventure and search books, art books, sticker books, and foreign language books, as well as internet-linked books comprising science and math titles, and chapter books and novels.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Educational Development
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- Does UPS stock going down present an opportunity?
- Breakout Stocks: What They Are and How to Identify Them
- The truth behind Williams-Sonoma stock drop
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- Is Airbnb a buy on fee increase, international growth?
Receive News & Ratings for Educational Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Educational Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.