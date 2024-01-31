Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Educational Development Trading Down 3.7 %

Shares of EDUC stock opened at $1.56 on Friday. Educational Development has a 12-month low of $0.80 and a 12-month high of $4.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.04 and a beta of 1.09.

Get Educational Development alerts:

Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 11th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.07). Educational Development had a net margin of 0.42% and a return on equity of 0.53%. The business had revenue of $16.94 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Educational Development

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Needham Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Educational Development by 77.8% in the fourth quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 175,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Educational Development by 1.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 282,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 4,750 shares during the period. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Educational Development in the first quarter valued at approximately $367,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Educational Development in the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.45% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Educational Development Corporation, a publishing company, operates as a publisher of educational children's books in the United States. It operates through two segments, PaperPie and Publishing. The company offers various books, including touchy-feely board books, activity books and flashcards, adventure and search books, art books, sticker books, and foreign language books, as well as internet-linked books comprising science and math titles, and chapter books and novels.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Educational Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Educational Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.