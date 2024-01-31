Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) Receives $15.64 Average Price Target from Analysts

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.64.
Several research firms recently issued reports on ELAN. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Elanco Animal Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a report on Thursday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company.
NYSE ELAN opened at $15.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 1.48. Elanco Animal Health has a 1 year low of $7.88 and a 1 year high of $15.94. The company has a market capitalization of $7.45 billion, a PE ratio of -6.52, a P/E/G ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.12.
Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.06. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 26.18% and a positive return on equity of 6.99%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Elanco Animal Health will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.
Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.
