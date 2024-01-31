Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $1.38 EPS

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The game software company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.45 by ($1.38), Briefing.com reports. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 20.02% and a net margin of 13.08%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.29 earnings per share. Electronic Arts’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Electronic Arts Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of Electronic Arts stock opened at $137.55 on Wednesday. Electronic Arts has a 52-week low of $108.53 and a 52-week high of $143.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $137.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $130.11. The firm has a market cap of $37.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.82.

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.94%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.00.

Insider Transactions at Electronic Arts

In other news, Director Richard A. Simonson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.22, for a total value of $1,282,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 61,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,827,189.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Richard A. Simonson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.22, for a total value of $1,282,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 61,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,827,189.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.01, for a total transaction of $110,408.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,179,356.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,359 shares of company stock worth $3,940,825 over the last ninety days. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Electronic Arts

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EA. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in Electronic Arts during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its stake in Electronic Arts by 70.1% during the 2nd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 262 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Electronic Arts during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Electronic Arts during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

