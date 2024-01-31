Elevance Health, Inc. (ELV) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 7th

Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of 1.63 per share on Friday, March 22nd. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This is a positive change from Elevance Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48.

Elevance Health has increased its dividend by an average of 15.9% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 12 consecutive years. Elevance Health has a dividend payout ratio of 14.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Elevance Health to earn $41.40 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $5.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.3%.

Elevance Health stock opened at $492.40 on Wednesday. Elevance Health has a 52-week low of $412.00 and a 52-week high of $508.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $475.86 and a 200-day moving average of $462.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.56, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $5.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.60 by $0.02. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The company had revenue of $42.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.23 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Elevance Health will post 37.14 EPS for the current year.

ELV has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $547.00 price objective on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $572.00 to $574.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Elevance Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $585.00 to $587.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $569.00 to $552.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $564.60.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ELV. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Elevance Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $173,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new stake in Elevance Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $173,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in Elevance Health by 175.2% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 72.5% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $115,000. 87.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health benefits company. The company operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives.

