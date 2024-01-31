Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) Short Interest Update

Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 413,900 shares, an increase of 15.8% from the December 31st total of 357,300 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 137,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EIG. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Employers by 224.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 462,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,959,000 after purchasing an additional 319,856 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Employers by 110.1% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 486,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,995,000 after acquiring an additional 255,104 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Employers in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,331,000. LSV Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Employers in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,547,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Employers by 247.6% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 193,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,724,000 after acquiring an additional 137,725 shares in the last quarter. 78.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EIG stock opened at $41.84 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.16. Employers has a fifty-two week low of $35.43 and a fifty-two week high of $46.12. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 0.21.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Employers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th.

Employers Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the commercial property and casualty insurance industry primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Employers and Cerity. It offers workers' compensation insurance to small businesses in low to medium hazard industries under the Employers and Cerity brands.

