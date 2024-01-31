Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,110,000 shares, a decrease of 5.9% from the December 31st total of 5,430,000 shares. Currently, 9.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 797,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.4 days.

Envestnet Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Envestnet stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $52.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 428,308. Envestnet has a twelve month low of $33.12 and a twelve month high of $69.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $46.79 and a 200-day moving average of $47.57. The stock has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.95 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The business services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. Envestnet had a positive return on equity of 9.32% and a negative net margin of 7.54%. The business had revenue of $316.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $318.45 million. Research analysts forecast that Envestnet will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on ENV shares. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Envestnet from $78.00 to $76.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Envestnet from $67.00 to $47.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Envestnet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Envestnet from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Envestnet from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.67.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Envestnet

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Envestnet by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,280 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Envestnet by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,346 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Envestnet by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 152,849 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,378,000 after purchasing an additional 3,542 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in Envestnet by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 20,026 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Envestnet by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 29,683 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,271,000 after purchasing an additional 2,517 shares during the period.

About Envestnet

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management software and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics segments. The Envestnet Wealth Solutions segment offers Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.

