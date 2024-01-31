Equitable Trust Co. Acquires 316 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Equitable Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 19,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the quarter. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in USB. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Union Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 73.0% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the period. 75.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on USB shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. UBS Group lifted their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $35.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Robert W. Baird lowered U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.93 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $36.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, U.S. Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.35.

Insider Buying and Selling at U.S. Bancorp

In other U.S. Bancorp news, insider Shailesh M. Kotwal sold 2,954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.56, for a total value of $116,860.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 119,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,738,022.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other U.S. Bancorp news, insider Timothy A. Welsh sold 12,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.33, for a total value of $487,993.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 106,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,313,616.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Shailesh M. Kotwal sold 2,954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.56, for a total value of $116,860.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 119,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,738,022.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,856 shares of company stock valued at $1,712,319. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

U.S. Bancorp Trading Up 0.9 %

U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $43.33 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. U.S. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $27.27 and a 52 week high of $49.92. The company has a market capitalization of $67.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.63.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.28. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 13.36%. The firm had revenue of $6.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.95 EPS for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This is an increase from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.52%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 59.76%.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.