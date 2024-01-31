Equitable Trust Co. Buys 156 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Equitable Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,456 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the quarter. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Hershey were worth $291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Econ Financial Services Corp lifted its holdings in Hershey by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Econ Financial Services Corp now owns 909 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. PFS Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hershey by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 1,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hershey by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hershey by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in Hershey by 0.4% during the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 11,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,852,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hershey

In other Hershey news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.71, for a total transaction of $289,065.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,323,971.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.71, for a total value of $289,065.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,323,971.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Charles R. Raup sold 2,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.85, for a total value of $396,170.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,833,624.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,565 shares of company stock valued at $1,241,795. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hershey Stock Up 2.4 %

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Shares of NYSE HSY opened at $197.38 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.36 billion, a PE ratio of 21.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $188.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $201.66. The Hershey Company has a 12-month low of $178.82 and a 12-month high of $276.88.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Hershey in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $205.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Hershey in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America lowered Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $250.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Hershey from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on Hershey from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hershey presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $236.27.

Hershey Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

