Equitable Trust Co. Increases Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Equitable Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 40.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,858 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 1,695 shares during the quarter. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Peoples Bank KS bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Castleview Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 62.5% during the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 234 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.73, for a total value of $8,829,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,347,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $394,117,657.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.73, for a total transaction of $8,829,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,347,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $394,117,657.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.69, for a total value of $502,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,604 shares in the company, valued at $704,366.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Trading Down 3.2 %

AMD opened at $172.06 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $143.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.19. The company has a market capitalization of $275.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,433.95, a PEG ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 1.70. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.03 and a 52 week high of $184.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.77. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 5.61% and a net margin of 0.94%. The company had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.13 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. Advanced Micro Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AMD shares. Northland Securities downgraded Advanced Micro Devices from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $128.00 to $98.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. TD Cowen upped their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $130.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Monday. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $195.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $162.52.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

