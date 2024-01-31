Equitable Trust Co. Raises Stock Position in Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI)

Equitable Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI – Free Report) by 8.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 736 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Community Trust Bancorp were worth $309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Community Trust Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Community Trust Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 84.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Community Trust Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 49.5% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.70% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Community Trust Bancorp in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

In related news, Director Franky Minnifield purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $38.11 per share, with a total value of $76,220.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 18,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $706,025.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Franky Minnifield acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $38.11 per share, for a total transaction of $76,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,526 shares in the company, valued at $706,025.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark A. Gooch acquired 856 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $41.68 per share, for a total transaction of $35,678.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 27,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,133,320.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 4,613 shares of company stock worth $185,282 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Community Trust Bancorp stock opened at $42.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $756.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $42.09 and its 200 day moving average is $38.74. Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.68 and a 1 year high of $45.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Trust Bank, Inc that provides commercial and personal banking services to small and mid-sized communities. The company accepts time and demand deposits, checking accounts, savings accounts and savings certificates, individual retirement accounts and Keogh plans, and money market accounts.

