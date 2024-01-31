Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Advanced Energy Industries, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:AEIS)

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for Advanced Energy Industries in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 24th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the electronics maker will post earnings of $0.94 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.93. The consensus estimate for Advanced Energy Industries’ current full-year earnings is $4.10 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Advanced Energy Industries’ Q2 2024 earnings at $0.90 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.46 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.24 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.40 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.11 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.84 EPS.

Get Advanced Energy Industries alerts:

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Raymond James cut their target price on Advanced Energy Industries from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.44.

Advanced Energy Industries Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of AEIS opened at $107.30 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $103.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.21. Advanced Energy Industries has a 12-month low of $81.86 and a 12-month high of $126.38. The company has a current ratio of 5.32, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.61.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The electronics maker reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.12. Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 16.41%. The firm had revenue of $409.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $421.84 million.

Advanced Energy Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 20th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 17th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. Advanced Energy Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Ronald C. Foster sold 1,000 shares of Advanced Energy Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $95,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,618 shares in the company, valued at $153,710. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 2,766 shares of company stock worth $270,791 over the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Advanced Energy Industries

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $276,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 7,109 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $733,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 16,751 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,727,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Cim Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,766 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,555 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

About Advanced Energy Industries

(Get Free Report)

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and supports precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions worldwide. It offers plasma power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, and high voltage systems, as well as radio frequency (RF) power supplies, RF matching networks, and RF instrumentation products; and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Energy Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Energy Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.