Equities Analysts Set Expectations for First Foundation Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:FFWM)

First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Wedbush lowered their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of First Foundation in a research report issued on Friday, January 26th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now expects that the bank will post earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.09. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for First Foundation’s current full-year earnings is $0.39 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for First Foundation’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.10 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.17 EPS.

FFWM has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James upgraded First Foundation from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $9.50 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, January 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on First Foundation in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

First Foundation Stock Performance

Shares of FFWM stock opened at $10.26 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. First Foundation has a fifty-two week low of $3.69 and a fifty-two week high of $16.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.20. The company has a market capitalization of $579.07 million, a P/E ratio of -2.91 and a beta of 1.30.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Foundation

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Foundation in the second quarter worth $49,000. EA Series Trust purchased a new stake in shares of First Foundation in the second quarter worth $142,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of First Foundation by 83.6% in the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 30,545 shares of the bank’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 13,910 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Foundation in the third quarter worth $1,843,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in shares of First Foundation in the third quarter worth $2,140,000. 70.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Ulrich E. Keller, Jr. sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.90, for a total transaction of $267,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 215,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,913,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

First Foundation Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. First Foundation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1.14%.

First Foundation Company Profile

First Foundation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides banking services, investment advisory, wealth management, and trust services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Wealth Management. It offers a range of bank deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificate of deposits; and loan products consisting of multifamily and single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, and commercial term loans and line of credits, as well as consumer loans, such as personal installment loans and line of credits, and home equity line of credits.

See Also

