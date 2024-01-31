Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Pivotree Inc.’s Q4 2023 Earnings (CVE:PVT)

Pivotree Inc. (CVE:PVT – Free Report) – Analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q4 2023 earnings estimates for Pivotree in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, January 25th. National Bank Financial analyst J. Shao expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.03) for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Pivotree’s current full-year earnings is $0.03 per share.

Get Pivotree alerts:

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Pivotree from C$4.00 to C$3.25 and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. National Bankshares cut their target price on shares of Pivotree from C$5.00 to C$3.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th.

Pivotree Stock Up 7.6 %

PVT opened at C$1.84 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$1.58 and a 200 day moving average of C$1.93. The company has a current ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Pivotree has a 12 month low of C$1.37 and a 12 month high of C$3.84. The company has a market cap of C$48.74 million, a PE ratio of -11.50 and a beta of 0.40.

Pivotree (CVE:PVT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 10th. The company reported C($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.03) by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$21.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$22.85 million. Pivotree had a negative return on equity of 7.17% and a negative net margin of 4.61%.

About Pivotree

(Get Free Report)

Pivotree Inc designs, integrates, deploys, and manages digital platforms in commerce, data management, and supply chain for retail and branded manufacturers in Canada and internationally. It operates in two segments, Professional Services and Managed Services. The company offers a combination of application support and managed hosting with digital strategy and software implementation services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pivotree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pivotree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.