Equity LifeStyle Properties’ (ELS) “Sector Perform” Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $70.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 0.85% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on ELS. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $70.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $73.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Compass Point started coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.05.

Shares of NYSE ELS traded up $1.52 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $69.41. The stock had a trading volume of 532,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,037,860. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.05. The firm has a market cap of $12.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 0.72. Equity LifeStyle Properties has a fifty-two week low of $60.47 and a fifty-two week high of $74.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.03 and a quick ratio of 0.03.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ELS. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 34.4% in the second quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties during the first quarter worth about $59,000. 98.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of October 16, 2023, we own or have an interest in 450 properties in 35 states and British Columbia consisting of 171,707 sites.

