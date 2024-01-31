Eramet S.A. (OTCMKTS:ERMAY) Short Interest Update

Eramet S.A. (OTCMKTS:ERMAY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a decrease of 8.3% from the December 31st total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Eramet Price Performance

Shares of Eramet stock traded down $0.08 on Wednesday, reaching $6.90. The company had a trading volume of 436 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,932. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.59. Eramet has a 1 year low of $6.33 and a 1 year high of $12.11.

Get Eramet alerts:

Eramet Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

ERAMET SA operates as a mining and metallurgical company in France, Asia, Europe, North America, and internationally. The company extracts and processes manganese ore and nickel ore; and extracts and develops mineral sands. It also produces ferronickel, nickel pig iron, briquettes, nickel salts, high purity nickel, nickel ferroalloys, and alloy steel and casting; manganese alloys, such as high-carbon ferromanganese, silicomanganese, low and medium-carbon ferromanganese, and low-carbon silicomanganese for use in batteries, pigments, construction, and automotive industries; and mineral sands, such as titanium dioxide, high-purity pig iron, zircon, and ilmenite used in ceramics and pigments.

Receive News & Ratings for Eramet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eramet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.