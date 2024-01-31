Eramet S.A. (OTCMKTS:ERMAY) Short Interest Update

Eramet S.A. (OTCMKTS:ERMAY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a decrease of 8.3% from the December 31st total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Eramet Price Performance
Shares of Eramet stock traded down $0.08 on Wednesday, reaching $6.90. The company had a trading volume of 436 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,932. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.59. Eramet has a 1 year low of $6.33 and a 1 year high of $12.11.
Eramet Company Profile
