Ergo (ERG) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $297,374.47

Ergo (ERG) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 31st. One Ergo coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.20 or 0.00002763 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Ergo has traded 1.8% lower against the dollar. Ergo has a total market cap of $87.57 million and $297,374.47 worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Ergo alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $43,374.06 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0798 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.21 or 0.00157258 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $237.77 or 0.00548188 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00009163 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.98 or 0.00057583 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.10 or 0.00380642 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70.29 or 0.00162050 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000513 BTC.

About Ergo

ERG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. It launched on July 1st, 2019. Ergo’s total supply is 73,065,672 coins and its circulating supply is 73,065,552 coins. The Reddit community for Ergo is https://reddit.com/r/ergonauts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergo_platform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ergo is www.ergoforum.org. Ergo’s official website is ergoplatform.org.

Ergo Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo (ERG) is a decentralized, blockchain-based platform designed for secure and efficient financial contracts, utilizing advanced Sigma protocols and blockchain technology. It was developed by Alex Chepurnoy and Dmitry Meshkov, experts in cryptography and blockchain. The ERG token, native to the Ergo platform, is used for transaction fees, to execute smart contracts, and in DeFi applications such as lending, borrowing, and yield farming. The platform uses a unique Proof-of-Work consensus algorithm, “Autolykos,” offering enhanced ASIC-resistance and security, with miners rewarded in ERG tokens. Before Ergo’s launch, Ergo First Year Tokens (EFYT) were distributed on the Waves platform to build a community and fundraise. These were swapped with a fraction of ERG tokens after the mainnet launch in July 2019.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ergo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ergo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ergo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ergo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.