Ermenegildo Zegna (NYSE:ZGN) Shares Gap Up to $11.49

Ermenegildo Zegna (NYSE:ZGN – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $11.49, but opened at $11.76. Ermenegildo Zegna shares last traded at $12.33, with a volume of 168,610 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Ermenegildo Zegna from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $18.70 in a report on Thursday, January 11th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Ermenegildo Zegna in a report on Thursday, October 12th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $11.60 target price on the stock.

Ermenegildo Zegna Stock Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.24.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ZGN. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ermenegildo Zegna by 83.0% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 12,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 5,530 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Ermenegildo Zegna during the 1st quarter valued at $59,749,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Ermenegildo Zegna in the 2nd quarter valued at $267,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in Ermenegildo Zegna in the 2nd quarter valued at $652,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in Ermenegildo Zegna in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,853,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.91% of the company’s stock.

Ermenegildo Zegna Company Profile

Ermenegildo Zegna N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes luxury menswear, footwear, leather goods, and other accessories under the Zegna and the Thom Browne brands. It provides luxury leisurewear for men; formal suits, tuxedos, shirts, blazers, formal overcoats, and accessories; leather accessories comprising shoes, bags, belts, and small leather accessories; and fragrances.

