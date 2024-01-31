Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) Holdings Cut by Equitable Trust Co.

Equitable Trust Co. lowered its holdings in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Free Report) by 14.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,676 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 966 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Etsy were worth $367,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. abrdn plc lifted its holdings in Etsy by 0.8% in the third quarter. abrdn plc now owns 33,053 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,135,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Etsy by 8.0% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 112,280 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,251,000 after purchasing an additional 8,343 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Etsy by 3,841.7% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 126,016 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,138,000 after purchasing an additional 122,819 shares during the period. Paragon Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Etsy by 49.4% in the third quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC now owns 24,223 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after purchasing an additional 8,005 shares during the period. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of Etsy by 14.6% in the third quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 89,343 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,770,000 after purchasing an additional 11,387 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.98% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ETSY opened at $69.72 on Wednesday. Etsy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.20 and a 1 year high of $149.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.17, a P/E/G ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 2.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $77.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.05.

Etsy ( NASDAQ:ETSY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.15. Etsy had a net margin of 12.30% and a negative return on equity of 71.32%. The firm had revenue of $636.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $629.75 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Etsy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $84.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Etsy from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on shares of Etsy from $76.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of Etsy from $108.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Etsy from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.85.

Etsy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers.

