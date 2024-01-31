Euro Tech (NASDAQ:CLWT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Euro Tech (NASDAQ:CLWT – Free Report) in a research report report published on Saturday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Euro Tech Trading Down 9.7 %

Shares of Euro Tech stock opened at $1.30 on Friday. Euro Tech has a 1 year low of $1.01 and a 1 year high of $1.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.55.

Institutional Trading of Euro Tech

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Euro Tech stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited (NASDAQ:CLWT – Free Report) by 40.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 96,090 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,509 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.24% of Euro Tech worth $146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 3.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Euro Tech Company Profile

Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited primarily distributes water treatment equipment, laboratory instruments, analyzers, test kits and related supplies, and power generation equipment to commercial customers, and governmental agencies in Hong Kong and the People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, Trading and Manufacturing, and Engineering.

