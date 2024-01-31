Evolution AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EVGGF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Evolution AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EVGGF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,536,100 shares, a growth of 12.7% from the December 31st total of 1,362,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 548.6 days.
Evolution AB (publ) Stock Performance
Shares of Evolution AB (publ) stock traded down $0.99 on Wednesday, hitting $117.61. 203 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 990. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $113.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.42. Evolution AB has a one year low of $87.44 and a one year high of $137.15.
Evolution AB (publ) Company Profile
