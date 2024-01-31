Evolution AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EVGGF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Evolution AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EVGGF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,536,100 shares, a growth of 12.7% from the December 31st total of 1,362,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 548.6 days.

Evolution AB (publ) Stock Performance

Shares of Evolution AB (publ) stock traded down $0.99 on Wednesday, hitting $117.61. 203 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 990. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $113.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.42. Evolution AB has a one year low of $87.44 and a one year high of $137.15.

Evolution AB (publ) Company Profile

Evolution AB (publ) engages in the development, production, marketing, and licensing of live game shows, casinos, and slots solutions to gaming operators in Armenia, Belgium, Canada, Georgia, Latvia, Lithuania, Malta, Romania, Spain, and the United States. The company runs the game under Evolution and Ezugi brands from a casino gaming table, which is streamed in real time and end users make betting decisions on their devices, such as computers, smartphones, tablets, etc.

