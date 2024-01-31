Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) Shares Sold by Marco Investment Management LLC

Marco Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Free Report) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,355 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,348 shares during the quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $5,618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its holdings in Exact Sciences by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 4,358 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 79.6% in the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 6,619 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 2,933 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc increased its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 18,937 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,077,000. Finally, Factory Mutual Insurance Co. increased its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 347,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $23,706,000 after purchasing an additional 34,200 shares during the last quarter. 89.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Exact Sciences Stock Performance
Shares of EXAS stock traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $66.10. The stock had a trading volume of 510,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,544,228. Exact Sciences Co. has a fifty-two week low of $58.43 and a fifty-two week high of $100.77. The firm has a market cap of $11.95 billion, a PE ratio of -41.31 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.82.
Insider Transactions at Exact Sciences
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Exact Sciences in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Exact Sciences in a research report on Monday, January 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Exact Sciences in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Exact Sciences from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Exact Sciences currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.06.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on EXAS
Exact Sciences Company Profile
Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score Test; Oncotype DX Breast DCIS Score Test; Oncotype DX Colon Recurrence Score Test; OncoExTra Test for tumor profiling for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, relapsed, or recurrent cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Exact Sciences
- Best ESG Stocks: 11 Best Stocks for ESG Investing
- 10 best sugar stocks to buy now
- What Are Meme Stocks and Are They Viable Investments?
- Spotify stock’s 200% rally just had fresh fuel added
- Learn Technical Analysis Skills to Master the Stock Market
- Microsoft stock to $450? Here’s How
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Exact Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exact Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.