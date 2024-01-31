Excellon Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:EXNRF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Excellon Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:EXNRF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 136,900 shares, a growth of 8.6% from the December 31st total of 126,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 43,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Excellon Resources stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Excellon Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:EXNRF – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 113,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.31% of Excellon Resources as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Excellon Resources alerts:

Excellon Resources Price Performance

Shares of EXNRF stock traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $0.06. The stock had a trading volume of 802 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,443. Excellon Resources has a one year low of $0.05 and a one year high of $0.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 0.66.

Excellon Resources Company Profile

Excellon Resources ( OTCMKTS:EXNRF Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

(Get Free Report)

Excellon Resources Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and advancement of mineral properties. It primarily explores for silver, lead, zinc, and gold deposits, as well as base metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Platosa property covering an area of approximately 11,000 hectares located in Durango State, Mexico; the Evolución property that covers an area of 31,280 hectares situated in the states of Durango and Zacatecas, Mexico; and the Silver City project totaling an area of 340 square kilometers in Saxony, Germany.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Excellon Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Excellon Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.