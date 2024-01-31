Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $13.10

Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $13.10 and last traded at $13.29, with a volume of 1375066 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.64.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on EXTR shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Extreme Networks in a report on Thursday, December 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Extreme Networks in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Lake Street Capital downgraded Extreme Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on Extreme Networks from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded Extreme Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Extreme Networks currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.71.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.73. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 18.99, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.99.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. Extreme Networks had a return on equity of 112.23% and a net margin of 6.88%. The business had revenue of $353.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $349.95 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Extreme Networks, Inc. will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Extreme Networks news, CEO Edward Meyercord sold 28,443 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.32, for a total value of $464,189.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,129,611 shares in the company, valued at $18,435,251.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EXTR. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Extreme Networks by 4.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,666,486 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $356,903,000 after buying an additional 751,645 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Extreme Networks by 17.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,895,107 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $312,191,000 after buying an additional 1,877,727 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of Extreme Networks by 24.0% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 11,055,375 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $134,986,000 after buying an additional 2,141,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Extreme Networks by 0.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,585,885 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $119,462,000 after buying an additional 29,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Extreme Networks by 32.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,142,648 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $100,294,000 after buying an additional 1,004,002 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.95% of the company’s stock.

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

