Fairfax India Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:FFXDF) Short Interest Down 7.9% in January

Fairfax India Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:FFXDF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 122,200 shares, a decline of 7.9% from the December 31st total of 132,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.6 days.

Fairfax India Stock Performance

Shares of FFXDF stock traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $14.95. 33,430 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,333. The company has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Fairfax India has a 12-month low of $11.92 and a 12-month high of $15.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.66.

Fairfax India (OTCMKTS:FFXDF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Fairfax India Company Profile

Fairfax India Holdings Corporation, an investment holding company, engages in the investment activities in India. It invests in public and private equity securities and debt instruments in India and Indian businesses, or other businesses with customers, suppliers, or business primarily conducted and dependent in India.

