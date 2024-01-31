Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB) Director Acquires $10,414.95 in Stock

Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB – Get Free Report) Director Gina A. Richardson purchased 735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.17 per share, with a total value of $10,414.95. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,917 shares in the company, valued at $41,333.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Farmers National Banc Stock Performance

FMNB stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $14.01. 38,387 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 85,296. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $525.23 million, a P/E ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.77. Farmers National Banc Corp. has a 12 month low of $10.38 and a 12 month high of $14.75.

Farmers National Banc Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 11th were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 8th. Farmers National Banc’s payout ratio is currently 50.75%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FMNB. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Farmers National Banc by 3.8% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 19,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Farmers National Banc by 1.8% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 45,644 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in Farmers National Banc by 9.4% in the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 10,355 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its position in Farmers National Banc by 5.3% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 17,750 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Farmers National Banc by 177.1% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,599 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.84% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FMNB. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Farmers National Banc from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Raymond James upgraded Farmers National Banc from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 5th. StockNews.com upgraded Farmers National Banc from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Farmers National Banc from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Farmers National Banc currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.33.

Farmers National Banc Company Profile

Farmers National Banc Corp. operates as a bank holding company for The Farmers National Bank of Canfield engages in the banking, trust, retirement consulting, insurance, and financial management businesses. It offers commercial and retail banking services, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; commercial, mortgage and installment, and home equity loans; home equity lines of credit, night depository, safe deposit box, money order, bank check, automated teller machine, Internet banking, travel card, E bond transaction, brokerage, and other services.

Featured Articles

