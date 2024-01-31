Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,840,000 shares, a decrease of 6.0% from the December 31st total of 3,020,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,220,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days. Approximately 2.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

GSM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ferroglobe from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com downgraded Ferroglobe from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Ferroglobe by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP now owns 10,576,354 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,449,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199,124 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ferroglobe by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,408,473 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,823,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327,742 shares during the period. Hosking Partners LLP lifted its holdings in Ferroglobe by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 5,195,665 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,017,000 after purchasing an additional 840,629 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Ferroglobe by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,610,322 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,750,000 after purchasing an additional 150,728 shares during the period. Finally, Cannell & Co. grew its holdings in Ferroglobe by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cannell & Co. now owns 4,498,780 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $21,459,000 after buying an additional 487,075 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.29% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GSM traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $5.13. 80,309 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,165,374. The stock has a market capitalization of $961.52 million, a P/E ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Ferroglobe has a 1 year low of $3.95 and a 1 year high of $6.78. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.38.

Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.06. Ferroglobe had a return on equity of 25.45% and a net margin of 6.91%. The business had revenue of $416.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $390.35 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ferroglobe will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Ferroglobe PLC operates in the silicon and specialty metals industry in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides silicone chemicals that are used in a range of applications, including personal care items, construction-related products, health care products, and electronics, as well as silicon metal for primary and secondary aluminum producers; silicomanganese, which is used as deoxidizing agent in the steel manufacturing process; and ferromanganese that is used as a deoxidizing, desulphurizing, and degassing agent in the removal of nitrogen and other harmful elements from steel.

