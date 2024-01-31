Fetch.ai (FET) Market Capitalization Reaches $485.54 Million

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 31st. One Fetch.ai coin can now be bought for about $0.58 or 0.00001343 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Fetch.ai has a market capitalization of $485.54 million and approximately $54.68 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Fetch.ai has traded down 1.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Fetch.ai alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.24 or 0.00081048 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.80 or 0.00027142 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.23 or 0.00021239 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00006703 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0707 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0821 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000372 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001663 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00006668 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000835 BTC.

Fetch.ai Profile

Fetch.ai (CRYPTO:FET) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,152,997,575 coins and its circulating supply is 831,758,415 coins. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is https://reddit.com/r/fetchai_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai. Fetch.ai’s official message board is medium.com/fetch-ai. Fetch.ai’s official website is fetch-ai.network.

Fetch.ai Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Fetch.ai is a platform that uses Autonomous Economic Agents, powered by artificial intelligence, to automate decentralized finance for individual users or aggregate data for on-chain oracles. The technology enables the creation of personalized oracles that maintain users’ DeFi positions using decentralized and non-custodial protocols, increasing the security and convenience of crypto asset management. The Fetch.ai network is an interchain protocol based on the Cosmos-SDK, which allows advanced cryptography and machine learning logic to be implemented on-chain using a high-performance smart contract language called Cosmwasm. It can also function as a layer-2 network for Ethereum and serve as an interchain bridge to the rest of the blockchain world.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fetch.ai should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fetch.ai using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Fetch.ai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fetch.ai and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.