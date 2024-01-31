Fetch.ai (FET) Market Capitalization Reaches $485.54 Million

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 31st. One Fetch.ai coin can now be bought for about $0.58 or 0.00001343 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Fetch.ai has a market capitalization of $485.54 million and approximately $54.68 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Fetch.ai has traded down 1.2% against the dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.24 or 0.00081048 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.80 or 0.00027142 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.23 or 0.00021239 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00006703 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0707 or 0.00000163 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0821 or 0.00000189 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000372 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001663 BTC.
- Akash Network (AKT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00006668 BTC.
- Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000835 BTC.
Fetch.ai Profile
Fetch.ai (CRYPTO:FET) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,152,997,575 coins and its circulating supply is 831,758,415 coins. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is https://reddit.com/r/fetchai_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai. Fetch.ai’s official message board is medium.com/fetch-ai. Fetch.ai’s official website is fetch-ai.network.
Fetch.ai Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fetch.ai should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fetch.ai using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for Fetch.ai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fetch.ai and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.