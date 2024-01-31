Fevertree Drinks PLC (OTCMKTS:FQVTF) Short Interest Update

Fevertree Drinks PLC (OTCMKTS:FQVTF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 169,000 shares, a decrease of 13.8% from the December 31st total of 196,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 169.0 days.

Fevertree Drinks Trading Down 4.7 %

Shares of Fevertree Drinks stock traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $13.00. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,244. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.08 and its 200 day moving average is $14.35. Fevertree Drinks has a twelve month low of $11.53 and a twelve month high of $18.75.

Fevertree Drinks Company Profile

Fevertree Drinks Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and sale of premium mixer drinks in the United Kingdom, the United States, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company offers Indian, Mediterranean, elderflower, cucumber, damson and sloe berry, rhubarb and raspberry, aromatic, lemon, and Clementine tonic water products; gingers; sodas; cola and lemonades; cocktails; and sparkling soft drinks.

