Fevertree Drinks PLC (OTCMKTS:FQVTF) Short Interest Update

Fevertree Drinks PLC (OTCMKTS:FQVTF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 169,000 shares, a decrease of 13.8% from the December 31st total of 196,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 169.0 days.
Fevertree Drinks Trading Down 4.7 %
Shares of Fevertree Drinks stock traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $13.00. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,244. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.08 and its 200 day moving average is $14.35. Fevertree Drinks has a twelve month low of $11.53 and a twelve month high of $18.75.
Fevertree Drinks Company Profile
