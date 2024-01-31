Fidelity Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FVAL) Sets New 52-Week High at $53.98

Fidelity Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FVAL – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $53.98 and last traded at $53.95, with a volume of 36345 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $53.72.

Fidelity Value Factor ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $560.14 million, a PE ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $52.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.10.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FVAL. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in Fidelity Value Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 112.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 100.5% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new position in Fidelity Value Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in Fidelity Value Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $89,000.

About Fidelity Value Factor ETF

The Fidelity Value Factor ETF (FVAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity U.S. Value Factor index. The fund follows a fundamentally selected, tier-weighted index of large-cap US stocks. FVAL was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.

