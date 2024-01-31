Financial Contrast: Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX) and PCCW (OTCMKTS:PCWLF)

Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX – Get Free Report) and PCCW (OTCMKTS:PCWLF – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Anterix has a beta of 0.63, suggesting that its stock price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PCCW has a beta of 0.48, suggesting that its stock price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Anterix and PCCW’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Anterix 262.72% -18.71% -11.89% PCCW N/A N/A N/A

87.1% of Anterix shares are owned by institutional investors. 31.7% of Anterix shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of PCCW shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Anterix and PCCW’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Anterix $1.92 million 295.14 -$16.32 million $0.40 75.48 PCCW N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

PCCW has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Anterix.

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Anterix and PCCW, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Anterix 0 1 0 0 2.00 PCCW 0 0 0 0 N/A

Anterix presently has a consensus price target of $41.00, indicating a potential upside of 35.81%. Given Anterix’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Anterix is more favorable than PCCW.

Anterix beats PCCW on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Anterix



Anterix Inc. operates as a wireless communications company. The company focuses on commercializing its spectrum assets to enable the targeted utility and critical infrastructure customers to deploy private broadband networks and innovative broadband solutions. It holds licensed spectrum in the 900 MHz band with coverage throughout the United States, Alaska, Hawaii, and Puerto Rico. The company was formerly known as pdvWireless, Inc. and changed its name to Anterix Inc. in August 2019. Anterix Inc. was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Woodland Park, New Jersey.

About PCCW



PCCW Limited provides telecommunications and related services in Hong Kong, Mainland and other parts of China, Singapore, and internationally. The company's services include local telephony, local data and broadband, mobile, enterprise solutions, international telecommunications, and satellite-based and network-based telecommunications services; outsourcing, consulting, and contact center services; and technical consulting and engineering services. It also provides free television, pay television program, and interactive multimedia services; sells advertising in various telephone directories and on the Internet; publishes directories; sells mobile handsets and accessories; distributes media content; mobile video on demand and advertising services through OTT platform; and leases digital spaces. In addition, the company offers broadcasting and related services, management and engineering support services, customer relationship management and customer contact management solutions, and media content services; and over-the-top video services under the Viu brand, as well as sells customer premises equipment and related solutions. Further, it engages in the sale, distribution, and marketing of telecommunication products and services; provision of data services; software development, systems integration, consulting, and informatization activities; the provision of computer and IP/IT related value-added services to business customers; operates customer loyalty program and online merchandise sales; and content production, talent management, and entertainment business. Additionally, the company offers e-commerce, travel, insurance, big data analytics, fintech, and health-tech services. PCCW Limited was founded in 1925 and is headquartered in Quarry Bay, Hong Kong.

